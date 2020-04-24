Look Back at Cabaret on Broadway Starring Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams

The Roundabout Theatre Company revival opened at Studio 54 April 24, 2014.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Cabaret opened at Studio 54 April 24. The revival, a return of the 1998 production directed by Sam Mendes with co-direction and choreography by Rob Marshall, played 35 and 388 performances before closing March 22, 2015, earning two Tony Awards nominations for Best Featured Actor and Actress in a musical for Danny Burstein and Linda Emond’s performances as Herr Schultz and Fräulein Schneider, respectively.

Based on stories by Christopher Isherwood and play by John Van Druten, Cabaret tells the story of singer Sally Bowles, performs at the decadent Kit Kat Klub as the Nazi Party quietly takes hold of 1930s Berlin. The musical features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff.

In addition to Cabaret starred Alan Cumming as Emcee, Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles, Bill Heck as Clifford Bradshaw, Aaron Krohn as Ernst Ludwig, Gayle Rankin as Fräulein Kost/Fritzie, Kaleigh Cronin as Lulu/Two Ladies Dancer, Benjamin Eakeley as Herman/Customs Officer/Max, Andrea Goss as Frenchie/Gorilla, Leeds Hill as Bobby/Two Ladies Dancer, Kristin Olness as Helga, Jessica Pariseau as Texas, Dylan Paul as Victor, Jane Pfitsch as Rosie, Evan D. Siegel as Hans/Rudy, and Alex Bowen as Boy Soprano (recording).

The production featured set and club design by Robert Brill, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Peggy Eisenhauer and Mike Paldassari, sound design by Brian Ronan, and choreography recreated by associate choreographer Cynthia Onrubia with stage management by Arthur Gaffin, Lee Micklin, and Jeff Siebert.