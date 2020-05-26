Look Back at Carol Burnett in Broadway's Fade Out – Fade In

Look Back at Carol Burnett in Broadway's Fade Out – Fade In
By Playbill Staff
May 26, 2020
 
The musical opened May 26, 1964, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.
Carol Burnett and Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The original Broadway production of Fade Out – Fade In, starring Carol Burnett, opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre May 26, 1964. The production, directed by George Abbott with musical staging by Ernest Flatt, played 6 previews and 271 performances before closing April 17, 1965, with Jack Cassidy earning a Tony Award nomination for his performance as the preening movie star Bryon Prong.

Featuring music by Jule Styne and book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Fade Out – Fade In tells the story of a movie theatre usher who becomes an accidental film star in Depression-era Hollywood.

Carol Burnett and Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Carol Burnett, Jack Cassidy, and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jack Cassidy and Tina Louise Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Carol Burnett and Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Carol Burnett Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Carol Burnett and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Carol Burnett and Dick Patterson Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dick Patterson Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dick Patterson and Carol Burnett Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
In addition to Burnett as Hope Springfield and Cassidy as Byron Prong, the musical comedy starred Tiger Haynes as Lou Williams, Lou Jacobi as Lionel Z. Governor, and Tina Louise as Gloria Curie. Roudning out the rest of the cast were Sean Allan, Virigina Allen, Jackie Alloway, Diane Arnold, Darrel J. Askey, Judy Cassmore, Fred Cline, Don Crichton, John Dorrin, Trish Dwelley, Diana Eden, Penny Egelston, Stephen Elmore, Richard Frisch, Ernie Horvath, Mitchell Jason, Howard Kahl, Gene Kelton, Carolyn Kemp, Betty Kent, Glenn Kezer, William Louther, Charlene Mehl, Mary Nettum, Bob Neukum, Judy Newman, Dick Patterson, Virginia Payne, Jody Perselle Eddier Pfeiffer, Aileen Poe, Roger Allan Raby, Dan Resin, Carolsue Shaer, Patricia Sigris, Reuben Singer, Smaxie, Roy Smith, Bill Stanton, Wendy Taylor, Jo Tract, Frank Tweddell Gene Varrone, James Von Weiss.

Fade Out – Fade In featured scenic and lighting design by William and Jean Eckart, costume design by Donald Brooks, and stage management by John Allen, William Krot, Nicholas A. B. Gray. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/FadeOutFadeIn.

