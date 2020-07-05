Look Back at Christopher Reeve, Jeff Daniels, and More in Fifth Of July

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 05, 2020
 
The Tony Award-nominated play by Lanford Wilson opened on Broadway at the New Apollo November 5, 1980.
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_09_Christopher_Reeve_HR.jpg
Christopher Reeve Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Lanford Wilson's Fifth of July opened on Broadway at the New Apollo Theatre November 5, 1980. The production, directed by Marshall W. Mason, played 9 previews and 511 performances before closing January 24, 1982. The drama earned five Tony Award nominations including Best Play with Swoosie Kurtz winning Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Part of Wilson’s Talley family trilogy, Fifth of July tells the story of a paraplegic Vietnam War veteran preparing to sell his family's Missouri homestead to fellow college radicals of the 1960s.

Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_09_Christopher_Reeve_HR.jpg
Christopher Reeve Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_10_Jeff_Daniels_HR.jpg
Jeff Daniels Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_06_Joyce_Reehling_Mary_Carver_HR.jpg
Joyce Reehling and Mary Carver Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_01_Jonathan_Hogan_Joyce_Reehling_Christopher_Reeve_Mary_Carver_Danton_Stone_Swoosie_Kurtz_Amy_Wright_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hogan, Joyce Reehling, Christopher Reeve, Mary Carver, Danton Stone, Swoosie Kurtz, and Amy Wright Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_05_Swoosie_Kurtz_Mary_Carver_Joyce_Reehling_HR.jpg
Swoosie Kurtz, Mary Carver, and Joyce Reehling Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_02_Jonathan_Hogan_Christopher_Reeve_Swoosie_Kurtz_Danton_Stone_Joyce_Reehling_Amy_Wright_Mary_Carver_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hogan, Christopher Reeve, Swoosie Kurtz, Danton Stone, Joyce Reehling, Amy Wright, and Mary Carver Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_03_Jeff_Daniels_Mary_Carver_Christopher_Reeve_Amy_Wright_Danton_Stone_Joyce_Reehling_HR.jpg
Jeff Daniels, Mary Carver, Christopher Reeve, Amy Wright, Danton Stone, and Joyce Reehling Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_07_Swoosie_Kurtz_Jonathan_Hogan_HR.jpg
Swoosie Kurtz and Jonathan Hogan Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_08_Jonathan_Hogan_Christopher_Reeve_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hogan and Christopher Reeve Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fifth_Of_July_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_11_Christopher_Reeve_Swoosie_Kurtz_Amy_Wright_HR.jpg
Christopher Reeve, Swoosie Kurtz, and Amy Wright Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The production starred Christopher Reeve as Kenneth Talley, Jr., Jeff Daniels as Jed Jenkins, Swoosie Kurtz as Gwen Landis, Mary Carver as Sally Friedman, Jonathan Hogan John Landis, Joyce Reehling as June Talley, Danton Stone as Weston Hurley, and Amy Wright as Shirley.

Fifth of July featured scenic design by John Lee Beatty, lighting design by Dennis Parichy, and sound design by Chuck London with stage management by Fred Reinglas and Jody Boese. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/FifthOfJuly.

