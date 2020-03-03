Look Back at Bebe Neuwirth and Victor Garber in Damn Yankees on Broadway

The 1994 revival of the George Abbott and Douglass Wallop musical opened at the Marquis Theatre March 3.

The 1994 Broadway revival of Damn Yankees opened at the Marquis Theatre March 3, 1994. The production was directed by Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Rob Marshall, who earned a Tony nomination for his work. Victor Garber, Bebe Neuwirth, and Jarrod Emick starred, with Emick taking home a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance.

"King of Comedy" Jerry Lewis would eventually make his Broadway debut in the production, succeeding Garber in the role of Applegate; Lewis then went on to play the role in both the national tour and the West End production. The revival closed August 6, 1995 after playing 18 previews and 533 performances.

