Look Back at Bebe Neuwirth and Victor Garber in Damn Yankees on Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Mar 03, 2020
 
The 1994 revival of the George Abbott and Douglass Wallop musical opened at the Marquis Theatre March 3.
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg

The 1994 Broadway revival of Damn Yankees opened at the Marquis Theatre March 3, 1994. The production was directed by Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Rob Marshall, who earned a Tony nomination for his work. Victor Garber, Bebe Neuwirth, and Jarrod Emick starred, with Emick taking home a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance.

"King of Comedy" Jerry Lewis would eventually make his Broadway debut in the production, succeeding Garber in the role of Applegate; Lewis then went on to play the role in both the national tour and the West End production. The revival closed August 6, 1995 after playing 18 previews and 533 performances.

Production Photos: Damn Yankees (1994)

Production Photos: Damn Yankees (1994)

9 PHOTOS
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Jarrod Emick
Jarrod Emick Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Jarrod Emick and Linda Stephens
Jarrod Emick and Linda Stephens Carol Rosegg
Jarrod Emick and the company
Jarrod Emick and the company Carol Rosegg
Vicki Lewis and the company
Vicki Lewis and the company Carol Rosegg
Jarrod Emick and Bebe Neuwirth
Jarrod Emick and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber and Charlotte d'Amboise
Victor Garber and Charlotte d'Amboise Carol Rosegg
