Look Back at Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 15, 2020
 
The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and book by Samuel Taylor, opened March 15, 1962.
Diahann Carroll, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Taylor, and Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Taylor, and Richard Kiley in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company

No Strings, the only musical for which Rodgers wrote both music and lyrics, opened on Broadway March 15, 1962. The production, starring Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley, played 1 preview and 580 performances before closing August 3, 1963. It received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won for Best Actress in a Musical, Best Composer, and Best Choreography.

In the musical, a successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union.

The show was notable at the time for its casual depiction of an interracial romance, one that ultimately led to Carroll becoming the first African-American performer to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Stream the cast album—which does indeed contain no strings—on Spotify!

Look Back at Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings on Broadway

Look Back at Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Diahann Carroll, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Taylor, and Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Taylor, and Richard Kiley in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Richard Kiley, Richard Rodgers, and Diahann Carroll in <i>No Strings</i>
Richard Kiley, Richard Rodgers, and Diahann Carroll in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
in <i>No Strings</i>
Cast of No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
in <i>No Strings</i>
Richard Kiley and cast in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Diahann Carroll in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
in <i>No Strings</i>
Polly Rowles, Diahann Carroll, Mitchell Gregg, and orchestra in No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Richard Rodgers and cast of <i>No Strings</i>
Richard Rodgers and cast of No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Richard Rodgers and cast of <i>No Strings</i>
Richard Rodgers and cast of No Strings Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.