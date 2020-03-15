Look Back at Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings on Broadway

The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and book by Samuel Taylor, opened March 15, 1962.

No Strings, the only musical for which Rodgers wrote both music and lyrics, opened on Broadway March 15, 1962. The production, starring Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley, played 1 preview and 580 performances before closing August 3, 1963. It received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won for Best Actress in a Musical, Best Composer, and Best Choreography.

In the musical, a successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union.

The show was notable at the time for its casual depiction of an interracial romance, one that ultimately led to Carroll becoming the first African-American performer to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Stream the cast album—which does indeed contain no strings—on Spotify!

