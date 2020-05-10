Look Back at Disney's Tarzan on Broadway

The stage adaptation of the classic animated film opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre May 10, 2006.

The stage adaption of Tarzan opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre May 10, 2006. The musical, based on the classic Disney animated film, played 35 previews and 486 performances before closing July 8, 2007, earning a Tony nomination for Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

Adapted from Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel, Tarzan tells the story of the young son of an English couple who is raised by a tribe of gorillas and his journey when an English naturalist crosses his path. The musical featured music and lyrics by Phil Collins and book by David Henry Hwang.

Production Photos: Disney's Tarzan on Broadway Production Photos: Disney's Tarzan on Broadway 7 PHOTOS

Tarzan starred Josh Strickland in the title role with Jenn Gambatese as Jane Porter, Merle Dandridge as Kala, Shuler Hensley as Kerchak, Chester Gregory as Terk, Tim Jerome as Professor Porter, Donnie Keshawarz as Mr. Clayton, and Daniel Manhe and Alex Rutherford as Young Tarzan. Rounding out the ensemble were Marcus Bellamy, Lena Hall, Dwayne Clark, Kearran Giovanni, Michael Hollick, Kara Madrid, Kevin Massey, Anastacia McCleskey, Rika Okamoto, Marlyn Ortiz, John Elliott Oyzon, Andy Pellick, Stefan Raulston, Horace V. Rogers, Sean Samuels, and Niki Scalera. The swings were Veronica deSoyza, Joshua Kobak, Whitney Osentoski, Angela Phillips, Nick Sanchez, Natalie Silverlieb, J.D. Aubrey Smith, and Rachel Stern

The production featured direction, scenic design, and costume design by Bob Crowley, choreography by Meryl Tankard, aerial design by Pichón Baldinu, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by John Shivers with stage management by Clifford Schwartz, Frank Lombardi, Julia P. Jones, Tanya Gillette, and Robert M. Armitage. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Tarzan.