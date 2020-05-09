Look Back at Donna Murphy, Marin Mazzie, and Jere Shea in Passion on Broadway

The Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical opened on Broadway May 9, 1994.

May 9, 2019, marks the 25th anniversary of the original production Passion, the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical based on the 19th-century novel Fosca by Iginio Ugo Tarchetti. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at photos from the original production, as well as from the recording session for the original cast album.

Passion opened on Broadway May 9, 1994, at the Plymouth Theatre under the direction of Lapine. The production starred Jere Shea, Donna Murphy, and Marin Mazzie; all three would be nominated for Tony Awards for their performance, with Murphy taking home the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. The production also received Tony wins for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

