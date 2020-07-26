Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway

The musical, directed by Michael Mayer and featuring the music of the Go-Go's, opened at the Hudson Theatre July 26, 2018.

Head Over Heels, the musical comedy featuring the music of the Go-Go’s, opened at the Hudson Theatre July 26, 2018. The production played 36 previews and 164 performances before closing January 6, 2019.

An updated take on Philip Sidney’s Arcadia, Head Over Heels tells the story of a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems. The musical, based on the concept written by Avenue Q Tony winner Jeff Whitty for the musical's 2015 premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, was adapted for Broadway by James Magruder.

Head Over Heels includes 18 hits by The Go Go’s (Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin), including “We Got the Beat,” “Get Up and Go,” “Cool Jerk,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Lust to Love,” “Head Over Heels,” as well as Carlisle’s solo hits “Mad About You” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

The production starred Bonnie Milligan as Pamela, Taylor Iman Jones as Mopsa, Peppermint as Pythio, Alexandra Socha as Philoclea, Andrew Durand as Musidorus, Jeremy Kushnier as Basilius, Rachel York as Gynecia, and Tom Alan Robbins as Dametas. Roudning out the caast were Amber Ardolino, Yurel Echezarreta, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Gregory Liles, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Ricard A. Zayas.

Directed by Michael Mayer with choreography by Spencer Liff, Head Over Heels featured scenic design by Julian Crouch, costume design by Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Andrew Lazarow, and sound design by Kai Harada with stage management by Lisa Iacucci, Rick Steiger, and Christohper R. Munnell. For complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/HeadOverHeels.