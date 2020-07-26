Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway

Production Photos   Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 26, 2020
 
The musical, directed by Michael Mayer and featuring the music of the Go-Go's, opened at the Hudson Theatre July 26, 2018.

Head Over Heels, the musical comedy featuring the music of the Go-Go’s, opened at the Hudson Theatre July 26, 2018. The production played 36 previews and 164 performances before closing January 6, 2019.

An updated take on Philip Sidney’s Arcadia, Head Over Heels tells the story of a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems. The musical, based on the concept written by Avenue Q Tony winner Jeff Whitty for the musical's 2015 premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, was adapted for Broadway by James Magruder.

34 PHOTOS
Broadway_Marquee_December_2018_HR
Head Over Heels at the Hudson Theatre Roberto Araujo
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1591 final_HR.jpg
Cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0454 final_HR.jpg
Tanya Haglund, Samantha Pollino, Bonnie Milligan, Ari Groover, and Amber Ardolino in Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0425 final_HR.jpg
Taylor Iman Jones and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0629 final_HR.jpg
Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1618 final_HR.jpg
Peppermint and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0466 final_HR.jpg
Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha in Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0392 final_HR.jpg
Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier in Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0635 final_HR.jpg
Cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Cast
Cast on opening of Head Over Heels Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

Head Over Heels includes 18 hits by The Go Go’s (Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin), including “We Got the Beat,” “Get Up and Go,” “Cool Jerk,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Lust to Love,” “Head Over Heels,” as well as Carlisle’s solo hits “Mad About You” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

The production starred Bonnie Milligan as Pamela, Taylor Iman Jones as Mopsa, Peppermint as Pythio, Alexandra Socha as Philoclea, Andrew Durand as Musidorus, Jeremy Kushnier as Basilius, Rachel York as Gynecia, and Tom Alan Robbins as Dametas. Roudning out the caast were Amber Ardolino, Yurel Echezarreta, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Gregory Liles, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Ricard A. Zayas.

Directed by Michael Mayer with choreography by Spencer Liff, Head Over Heels featured scenic design by Julian Crouch, costume design by Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Andrew Lazarow, and sound design by Kai Harada with stage management by Lisa Iacucci, Rick Steiger, and Christohper R. Munnell. For complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/HeadOverHeels.

