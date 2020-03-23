Look Back at Heather Headley, Michelle T. Williams, and More in Aida on Broadway

The Elton John-Tim Rice pop opera opened at the Palace Theatre March 23, 2000.

Inspired by Verdi's classic opera, Aida opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre March 23, 2000. The musical, with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by David Henry Hwang, Linda Woolverton, and Robert Falls, played 30 previews and 1,852 performances before closing on September 5, 2004. The musical garnered five Tony nominations and won four, including Best Actress in a Musical for Heather Headley.

Aida tells the story of enslaved Nubian princess Aida, who falls for captain of the guard Radames, who is betrothed to the Egyptian princess who is Aida's mistress.

Look Back at Heather Headley, Michelle T. Williams, and More in Aida on Broadway Look Back at Heather Headley, Michelle T. Williams, and More in Aida on Broadway 13 PHOTOS

The musical starred Headley as Aida, Adam Pascal as Radames, Sherie Rene Scott as Amneris, John Hickok as Zoser, Damian Perkins as Mereb, Tyrees Allen as Amonasro, and Daniel Oreskes as Pharaoh. Rounding out the ensemble were Robert M. Armitage, Troy Allan Burgess, Franne Calma, Bob Gaynor, Kisha Howard, Tim Hunter, Youn Kim, Kyra Little, Kenya Unique Massey, Corinne McFadden, Phineas Newborn III, Jody Ripplinger, Raymond Rodriguez, Eric Sciotto, Samuel N. Thiam, Jerald Vincent, and Natalia Zisa.

Throughout the productions run, the title role was played by Toni Braxton, Michelle T. Williams, Deborah Cox, and more.

Directed by Robert Falls with choreography by Wayne Cilento, Aida featured scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and Steve C. Kennedy.