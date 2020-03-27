Look Back at How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Starring Daniel Radcliffe

The Rob Ashford–helmed revival opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre March 27, 2011.

The 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opened on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre March 27, 2011. The production, directed and choreographed by Rob Ashford, played 30 previews and 473 performances before closing on May 20, 2012. The revival would earn eight Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, Willie Gilbert, the Pulitzer Prize–winning How to Succeed tells the story of Window-washer J. Pierrepont Finch, who schemes his way to the top of the World Wide Wicket Corporation.

The production starred Daniel Radcliffe as J. Pierrepont Finch, John Larroquette as J.B. Biggley, Rose Hemingway as Rosemary Pilkington, Tammy Blanchard as Hedy La Rue, Christopher J. Hanke as Bud Frump, Rob Bartlett as Mr. Twimble/Wally Womper, Mary Faber as Smitty, Ellen Harvey as Miss Jones, Michael Park as Bert Bratt, Anderson Cooper as The Voice of the Narrator, Cameron Adams as Scrub Woman/Kathy, Cleve Asbury as Mr. Ovington, Tanya Birl as Nancy, Kevin Covert as Mr. Johnson/TV Announcer, Paige Faure as Miss Grabowski/Scrub Woman, David Hull as Mr. Toynbee, Justin Keyes as Mr. Davis, Marty Lawson as Mr. Peterson, Barrett Martin as Mr. Andrews, Nick Mayo as Mr. Gatch, Stephanie Rothenberg as Meredith, Megan Sikora as Miss Krumholtz, Joey Sorge as Mr. Tackaberry, Ryan Watkinson as Mr. Matthews, Charlie Williams as Mr. Jenkins, and Samantha Zack as Lily.

How to Succeed featured scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Jon Weston.

