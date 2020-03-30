Look Back at If/Then on Broadway Starring Idina Menzel

The Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey musical opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 30, 2014.

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s If/Then opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 30, 2014. The production, directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Larry Keigwin, played 29 previews and 401 performances before closing March 22, 2015. The musical would go on to earn two Tony Award nominations: Best Actress in a Musical for Idina Menzel’s performance as Elizabeth and Best Original Score.

With a music by Kitt and lyrics and book by Yorkey, If/Then follows Elizabeth as she rebuilds her life in New York, a city of infinite possibilities, set at the intersection of choice and chance, where the road you take meets the road you didn’t.

Menzel was joined by LaChanze as Kate, Anthony Rapp as Lucas, James Snyder as Josh, Jerry Dixon as Stephen, Jenn Colella as Anne, Jason Tam as David, Tamika Lawrence as Elena, Joe Cassidy as Deputy Mayor and others, Miguel Cervantes as Bartender and others, Curtis Holbrook as Guidance Counselor and others, Stephanie Klemons as Flight Attendant and others, Tyler McGee as Street Musician and others, Ryann Redmond as Paulette and others, Joe Aaron Reid as Architect and others, and Ann Sanders as Cathy and others.

If/Then featured set design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Brian Ronan.