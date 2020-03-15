Look Back at Jane Krakowski, Andrea McArdle, and More in Starlight Express on Broadway

Photo Features   Look Back at Jane Krakowski, Andrea McArdle, and More in Starlight Express on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 15, 2020
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe musical opened at the Gershwin Theatre March 15, 1987.

Starlight Express originally opened in 1984 in the West End, where it ran for over 7,000 performances. Directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the show debuted on Broadway in 1987 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and went on to play 22 previews and 761 performances at the Gerswhin Theatre before closing January 8, 1989.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book by Richard Stilgoe, Starlight Express transports audiences to a fantasy train world in which steam engine Rusty (Greg Mowry) enters a cross-country race against flashy trains Greaseball (Robert Torti) and Electra (Ken Ard) in the hopes of impressing pretty sidecar Pearl (Reva Rice). The cast also included Andrea McArdle as Ashley and Jane Krakowski as Dinah the dining car.

The musical continues to run in a purpose-built venue in Bochum, Germany where more than 15 million people have seen it in the 31 years it has been running.

Production Photos: Starlight Express on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
<i>Starlight Express</i> Playbill - Opening Night, March 1987
Starlight Express
in <i>Starlight Express</i>
Cast of Starlight Express Martha Swope
Jane Krakowski and Barry K. Bernal in <i>Starlight Express</i>
Jane Krakowski and Barry K. Bernal in Starlight Express Martha Swope
in <i>Starlight Express</i>
Robert Torti with Mary Ann Lamb, Nicole Picard, Reva Rice, Lola Knox, Jane Krakowski, Christina Youngman, and Andrea McArdle in Starlight Express Martha Swope
Steve Fowler and Greg Mowry in <i>Starlight Express</i>
Steve Fowler and Greg Mowry in Starlight Express Martha Swope
in <i>Starlight Express</i>
Ken Ard in Starlight Express Martha Swope
Frank Mastrocola, Sean Grant, Ronald Garza, Angel Vargas, Greg Mowry, Michael Scott Gregory, and Barry K. Bernal in <i>Starlight Express</i>
Frank Mastrocola, Sean Grant, Ronald Garza, Angel Vargas, Greg Mowry, Michael Scott Gregory, and Barry K. Bernal in Starlight Express Martha Swope
