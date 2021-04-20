Look Back at Jessica Lange in Long Day's Journey Into Night on Broadway

The Tony and Oscar winner, who celebrates her birthday April 20, has cited the role of Mary Tyrone in the Eugene O'Neill classic as an all-time favorite.

April 20, 2021 marks the birthday of screen and stage legend Jessica Lange. Perhaps recently most well-known for her roles on American Horror Story and Feud, Lange's long and illustrious acting career has also included stage turns in the 1992 Broadway revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, and the 2005 Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie.

On screen, she earned Oscars for Tootsie and Blue Sky, plus additional nods for Frances, Country, Sweet Dreams, and Music Box.

In celebration of Lange, we're taking a look back at her performance in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2016 Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Lange has long cited the role of Mary Tyrone in Long Day's Journey as an all-time favorite, a role she first played in a 2000 production at London's Lyric Theatre. The production was slated to move to Broadway until plans fell through; over a decade later, television producer and frequent Lange collaborator Ryan Murphy obtained the American rights to the play.

Long Day's Journey Into Night subsequently opened in a limited engagement on Broadway in March 2016, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theatre. Lange's performance as Mary Tyrone earned her both critical acclaim and the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

