Look Back at John Lithgow, Sherie Rene Scott, and Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The musical, directed by Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, opened at the Imperial Theatre March 3, 2005.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels opened at the Imperial Theatre March 3, 2005, after beginning preview performances January 31. Featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book Jeffrey Lane, the musical played 627 performances before closing on September 3, 2006. The production earned 11 Tony nominations including Best Musical and garnering Norbert Leo Butz his first Tony Award for best Actor in a Musical.

Based on the 1988 film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels tells the story of two con men—one elegant and one slovenly—who scheme to bilk rich women out of their money on the French Riviera.

The production starred John Lithgow as Lawrence Jameson, Norbert Leo Butz as Freddy Benson, Sherie Rene Scott as Christine Colgate, Joanna Gleason as Muriel Eubanks, and Gregory Jbara as Andre Thibault, and Sara Gettelfinger as Jolene Oakes. Rounding out the ensemble were Timothy J. Alex, Andrew Asnes, Roxane Barlow, Stephen Campanella, Joe Cassidy, Julie Connors, Rachel de Benedet, Laura Marie Duncan, Sally Mae Dunn, Tom Galantich, Jason Gillman, Amy Heggins, Grasan Kingsberry, Michael Paternostro, and Rachelle Rak.

Directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Greg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners.