Look Back at Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and More in the Original Broadway Production of Spring Awakening

Look Back at Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and More in the Original Broadway Production of Spring Awakening
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 10, 2021
 
The Tony Award–winning musical opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre December 10, 2006.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening. Monique Carboni

The original Broadway production of Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. The musical, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Bill T. Jones, played 28 previews and 859 performances before closing January 18, 2009. The production earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning eight, including Best Musical.

Based on Frank Wedekind's play of the same name, Spring Awakening depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated, and mysterious time of sexual awakening. The musical features music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater.

Spring Awakening Playbill - Opening Night
Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and company
Jonathan Groff and company Joan Marcus
Skylar Astin and company
Skylar Astin and company Joan Marcus
John Gallagher, Jr.
John Gallagher, Jr. Joan Marcus
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Spring_Awakening_Broadway_Production_Photos_2006_HR
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Monique Carboni
Spring_Awakening_Broadway_Production_Photos_2006_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff, John Gallgher, Jr., Jonathan B. Wright, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick
Jonathan Groff, John Gallgher, Jr., Jonathan B. Wright, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick Joan Marcus
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Joan Marcus
Share

The production starred Jonathan Groff as Melchior, Lea Michele as Wendla, John Gallagher, Jr. as Mortiz, Skylar Astin as George, Lilli Cooper as Martha, Gideon Glick as Ernst, Brian Charles Johnson as Otto, Lauren Pritchard as Ilse, Phoebe Strole as Anna, Jonathan B. Wright as Hanschen, Reemy Zaken as Thea, Christine Estabrook as the Adult Women, and Stephen Spinella as the Adult Men with ensemble members Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Robert Hager, and Krysta Rodriguez. Rounding out the company were Robert L. Devaney and Frances Mercanti-Anthony as swings.

Spring Awakening featured scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, and sound design by Brian Ronan with stage management by Heather Cousens, Rick Steiger, and Bethany Russell. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/SpringAwakening.

Spring Awakening returned to Broadway nine years later in a Michael Arden-helmed revival with Deaf West Theatre. The production would go on to earn three Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening reunited for a one-night-only concert presentation to benefit The Actors Fund November 15, 2021 at the Imperial Theatre in celebration of the musical's 15th anniversary.

