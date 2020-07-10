Look Back at Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu on Broadway

The musical opened July 10, 2007, at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Xanadu opened at the Helen Hayes Theatre July 10, 2007. The musical, based on the cult film of the same title, played 49 previews and 512 performances before closing September 28, 2008, earning four Tony Award nominations including Best Musicals.

Xanadu tells the story of a Greek muse who is sent to Earth to inspire Californians during the 1980s. While on earth, she meets and falls in love with an artist and helps him realize his dreams. The musical features music and lyrics by John Farrar and Jeff Lynne and book by Douglas Carter Beane with original film screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel.

The production starred Kerry Butler as Clio/Kira, Cheyenne Jackson as Sonny (who assumed the role after James Carpinello injured his foot during previews), Tony Roberts as Danny Maguire/Zeus, Jackie Hoffman as Calliope/Aphrodite, and Mary Testa as Melpomene/Medusa. Rounding out the cast were Curtis Holbrook, Anika Larsen, Kenita Miller, André Ward, Marty Thomas, and David Tankersley.

Directed by Christopher Ashley with choreography by Dan Knechtges, Xanadu featured scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by T. Richard Fitzgerald and Carl Casella, and projection design by Zachary Borovay with stage management by Arturo E. Porazzi, John M. Atherlay, and Peter Samuel. For the complete cast and creative team, visit Playbill.Vault.com/Xanadu.