Look Back at Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Look Back at Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 10, 2020
 
The musical opened July 10, 2007, at the Helen Hayes Theatre.
Xanadu_Broadway_Production_Photo_2007_HR
Mary Testa, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, and cast Paul Kolnik

Xanadu opened at the Helen Hayes Theatre July 10, 2007. The musical, based on the cult film of the same title, played 49 previews and 512 performances before closing September 28, 2008, earning four Tony Award nominations including Best Musicals.

Xanadu tells the story of a Greek muse who is sent to Earth to inspire Californians during the 1980s. While on earth, she meets and falls in love with an artist and helps him realize his dreams. The musical features music and lyrics by John Farrar and Jeff Lynne and book by Douglas Carter Beane with original film screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel.

Look Back at Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu on Broadway

Look Back at Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu on Broadway

16 PHOTOS
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler Paul Kolnik
Mary Testa and Jackie Hoffman
Mary Testa and Jackie Hoffman Paul Kolnik
James Carpinello and Tony Roberts
James Carpinello and Tony Roberts Paul Kolnik
The Muses
Kerry Butler and cast Paul Kolnik
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson Paul Kolnik
Cheyenne Jackson and Kerry Butler
Cheyenne Jackson and Kerry Butler Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in <i>Xanadu</i>
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson Photo by Lueders/Kolnik Studio
Xanadu_Broadway_Production_Photo_2007_HR
Mary Testa and Jackie Hoffman Paul Kolnik
Xanadu_Broadway_Production_Photo_2007_HR
Xanadu_Broadway_Production_Photo_2007_HR Paul Kolnik
Share

The production starred Kerry Butler as Clio/Kira, Cheyenne Jackson as Sonny (who assumed the role after James Carpinello injured his foot during previews), Tony Roberts as Danny Maguire/Zeus, Jackie Hoffman as Calliope/Aphrodite, and Mary Testa as Melpomene/Medusa. Rounding out the cast were Curtis Holbrook, Anika Larsen, Kenita Miller, André Ward, Marty Thomas, and David Tankersley.

Directed by Christopher Ashley with choreography by Dan Knechtges, Xanadu featured scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by T. Richard Fitzgerald and Carl Casella, and projection design by Zachary Borovay with stage management by Arturo E. Porazzi, John M. Atherlay, and Peter Samuel. For the complete cast and creative team, visit Playbill.Vault.com/Xanadu.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.