Look Back at Krysta Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, and More in First Date on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 08, 2020
 
The musical comedy opened at the Longacre Theatre August 8, 2013.

First Date opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre August 8, 2013. The musical comedy, featuring music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and book by Austin Winsberg, played 34 previews and 174 performances before closing January 5, 2014.

First Date tells the story of what happens when tightly wound Aaron is set up with cool girl Casey, following a quick drink that turns into a hilarious dinner served with sides of Google background checks, fake emergency phone calls, a slew of bad boy and uptown girl exes, and some seriously saucy chemistry.

The production starred Krysta Rodriguez as Casey and Zachary Levi as Aaron alongside Sara Chase, Kristoffer Cusick, Blake Hammond, Kate Loprest, and Bryce Ryness.

Directed by Bill Berry with musical staging by Josh Rhodes, First Date featured scenic and media design by David Gallo, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Mike Baldassari, and sound design by Kai Harada with production stage management by Arturo E. Porazzi, Gary Mickelson, and Laura Wilson. For the complete cast and creative team visit, PlaybillVault.com/FirstDate.

Stock and amateur rights for First Date are represented by Concord Theatricals. Visit https://concordsho.ws/PerformFirstDate.

