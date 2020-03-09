Look Back at Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, and More in In the Heights on Broadway

Archival Photos   Look Back at Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, and More in In the Heights on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Mar 09, 2020
 
The show opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 9, 2008.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights. Joan Marcus

In the Heights marked the Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway debut as both a writer and performer. Miranda led the cast as Usnavi, alongside a company that included future Hamilton alums Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, Karen Olivo, and Seth Stewart, as well as Priscilla Lopez, Robin de Jesús, Janet Dacal, Andréa Burns, and Olga Merediz.

The musical was recently adapted into a feature film by bookwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes, and directed by Jon M. Chu. Starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, it is set to open June 26, 2020.

The First Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Movie, Starring Anthony Ramos, Is Here

Look Back at In the Heights on Broadway

13 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of In The Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of In The Heights Joan Marcus
Carlos Gomez, Priscilla Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Carlos Gomez, Priscilla Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Olga Merediz and Mandy Gonzalez
Olga Merediz and Mandy Gonzalez in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal in In The Heights Joan Marcus
In_The_Heights_HR1.jpg
Robin de Jesús, Karen Olivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson
Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson in In The Heights Joan Marcus
In_The_Heights_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of In The Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez in In The Heights Joan Marcus
In the Heights was directed on Broadway by Thomas Kail and took home four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Music and Lyrics, Andy Blankenbuehler won for Best Choreography, and Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman won for Best Orchestrations.

