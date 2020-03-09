Look Back at Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, and More in In the Heights on Broadway

In the Heights marked the Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway debut as both a writer and performer. Miranda led the cast as Usnavi, alongside a company that included future Hamilton alums Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, Karen Olivo, and Seth Stewart, as well as Priscilla Lopez, Robin de Jesús, Janet Dacal, Andréa Burns, and Olga Merediz.
The musical was recently adapted into a feature film by bookwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes, and directed by Jon M. Chu. Starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, it is set to open June 26, 2020.
Look Back at In the Heights on Broadway
In the Heights was directed on Broadway by Thomas Kail and took home four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Music and Lyrics, Andy Blankenbuehler won for Best Choreography, and Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman won for Best Orchestrations.