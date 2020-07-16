Look Back at Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena in Dogfight Off-Broadway

The Pasek and Paul musical premiered at Second Stage Theatre July 16, 2012.

Dogfight opened off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre July 16, 2012. The musical adaptation of Nancy Savoca's 1991 film was directed by Joe Mantello with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and played a limited run through August 19. The production earned critical acclaim, especially for leading lady and future Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez.

With a score by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Peter Duchan, Dogfight centers on Eddie Birdlace (Derek Klena), a U.S. Marine who gets pulled into a cruel competition by his fellow Marines to see who can invite the ugliest date to a party. Birdlace meets Rose Fenny (Mendez), a shy waitress he invites but later begins to fall for.



The cast also featured Nick Blaemire, Annaleigh Ashford, Steven Booth, Becca Ayers, Adam Halpin, Dierdre Friel, F. Michael Haynie, and James Moye.

The production featured scenic design by David Zinn, lighting design by Paul Gallo, sound design by Fitz Patton, hair design by Joshua Marquette, music direction by Bryan Perri, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, vocal arrangements by Justin Paul, and stage management by Diane DiVita and Jenna Woods.