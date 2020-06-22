From High School Prodigy to Broadway and Movie Star: Look Back at Meryl Streep Onstage

By Playbill Staff
Jun 22, 2020
 
Academy Award winner Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday June 22.
Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday June 22.

Streep made her Broadway debut in 1975, starring in the Public Theatre's Trelawny of the Wells at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Through out the course of her four and a half decade career, Streep starred Shakespearan classics like Henry V at the Public, musical comedies like Happy End, and more, earning a Tony Award nomination for her performance in A Memory of Two Mondays/27 Wagons Full of Cotton.

In addition to her stage work, Streep has become a seminal film actor, earning 21 Oscar Award nominations, winning her performances in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, and The Iron Lady. The stage and screen star was also seen in the film versions of Doubt, Mamma Mia! and Into the Woods, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Steep in her high school production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Streep in her high school production of <i>Li'l Abner</i>
Streep in <i>Miss Julie</i> at The Experimental Theatre of Vassar College
Streep in <i>The Miser</i> at The Experimental Theatre of Vassar College
Streep in <i>The London Merchant</i> in The Experimental Theatre of Vassar College
Streep and the cast of <i>Major Barbara</i> at Yale Repertory Theatre
Streep in <i>The Idiots Karamazov</i> at Yale Repertory Theatre
Streep in <i>A Midsummer Night's Dream</i> at Yale Repertory Theatre
Streep in <i>Trelawny of the Wells</i> on Broadway
Streep in <i>Trelawny of the Wells</i> on Broadway
