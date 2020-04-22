Look Back at Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, and More in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway

The Broadway premiere of John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch opened at the Belasco Theatre April 22, 2014. The musical, directed by Michael Mayer with musical staging by Spencer Liff, played 22 previews and 507 performances before closing September 13, 2015. The musical earned eight Tony Award nominations, winning four, including Best Revival of a Musical.
With music and lyric and lyrics by Stephen Trask and book by Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of a fictional rock and roll band, the Angry Inch, fronted by Hedwig—an East German transgender singer.
Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, and More in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway
The revival starred Neil Patrick Harris as Hedwig and Lena Hall as Yitzhak alongside Justin Craig as Skszp, Matt Duncan as Jacek, Tim Mislock as Krzyzhtoff, and Peter Yanowitz as Schlatko. During the course of the production’s run, Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Mitchell, Darren Criss, and Taye Diggs assumed the role of Hedwig, with Rebecca Naomi Jones and Shannon Conley playing Yitzhak.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch featured scenic design by Julian Crouch, costume design by Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Timothy O’Heir, and projection design by Benjamin Pearcy and 59 Productions, with stage management by Lisa Iacucci and Rachel A. Wolff.