Look Back at Next to Normal With Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, More

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 15, 2021
 
Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize–winning musical opened at the Booth Theatre April 15, 2009.
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal.
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal Joan Marcus

Next to Normal opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre April 15, 2009. The production, directed by Michael Greif with musical staging by Sergio Trujillo, played 20 previews and 734 performances before closing January 16, 2011. The musical earned 11 Tony Award nominations and won three, including Best Actress in a Musical for Alice Ripley’s performance as Diana. The musical also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the eighth musical to do so.

With music by Tom Kitt and a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal tells the story of a suburban household coping with crisis and the unpredictability of a mother's worsening bipolar disorder.

Alice Ripley, Jenn Damiano, and More Star in the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Production of Next to Normal

Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal.
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit, Alice Ripley, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Adam Chanler-Berat and Jennifer Damiano in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
J.Robert Spencer in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
J. Robert Spencer and Alice Ripley in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit, and Adam Chanler-Berat in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Cast of Next to Normal Joan Marcus
In addition to Ripley, the production starred J. Robert Spencer as Dan, Aaron Tveit as Gabe, Jennifer Damiano as Natalie, Adam Chanler-Berat as Henry, and Louis Hobson as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Rounding out the company were Michael Berry, Meghann Fahy, Jessica Phillips, and Tim Young as understudies. Following the departure of Ripley in the show's Broadway run, Marin Mazzie assumed the role of Diana, starring alongside her husband Jason Danieley as Dan.

Next to Normal featured set design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Kevin Adams, and sound design by Brian Ronan, with stage management by Martha Donaldson and Sally Sibson. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

