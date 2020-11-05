Look Back at On Your Feet! on Broadway

The Gloria and Emilio Estafan bio musical, starring Ana Villafañe and Josh Segarra, opened at the Marquis Theatre November 5, 2015.

On Your Feet!, the bio musical about Gloria and Emilio Estafan, opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre November 5, 2015. The musical played 34 previews and 746 performances before closing August 20, 2017, earning a Tony nomination for Best Choreography.

On Your Feet! tells the story of the life and career of the two musicians and their rise to stardom as they shone a spotlight on their heritage to the world. The production features music and lyrics by Gloria and Emilio Estefan and book by Alexander Dinelaris.

Look Back at On Your Feet! on Broadway Look Back at On Your Feet! on Broadway 26 PHOTOS

The production starred Ana Villafañe as Gloria Estafan, Josh Segarra as Emilio, Andréa Burns as Gloria Fajardo, Alma Cuervo as Consuelo, Alexandria Suarez as Little Gloria, and Eduardo Hernadendez as Nayib/Jeremy/Young Emilio alongside David Baida, Henry Gainza, Linedy Genao, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Nina Lafarga, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Marielys Molina, Doreen Montalvo, Genny Lis Padilla, Liz Ramos, Eliseo Román, Luis Salgado, Jennifer Sánchez, Marcos Santana, Brett Sturgis, Eric Ulloa, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Lee Zarrett. Rounding out the company were Kevin Tellez and Fabi Aguirre as standbys, Karmine Alers, Natalie Caruncho, Hector Maisonet, and Martín Solá as swings.

Directed by Jerry Mitchell with choreography by Sergio Trujillo, On Your Feet! featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by ESosa, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, projection design Darrel Maloney, and sound design by SCK Sound Design with co-sound design by Andrew Keister and stage management by Thomas Recktenwald, Mary MacLeod, and Shannon Hammons. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/OnYourFeet.