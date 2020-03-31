Look Back at Past Productions of The Glass Menagerie

The original production Tennessee Williams' drama opened on Broadway March 31, 1945.

Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie premiered on Broadway at the Playhouse Theatre in 1945. Directed by Eddie Dowling and Margo Jones, the original production featured Laurette Taylor as Amanda, Eddie Dowling as Tom, Julie Haydon as Laura, and Anthony Ross as Jim.

The show has been revived on Broadway seven time. A 1965 production starred Maureen Stapleton, Piper Laurie, and George Grizzard; a decade later, Stapleton returned to the role of Amanda Wingfield opposite Pamela Payton-Wright, Rip Torn, and Paul Rudd. In 1983, Jessica Tandy took on the role of Amanda, with Amanda Plummer as Laura, Bruce Davison as Tom, and John Heard as Jim. Eleven years later the play returned to Broadway with Julie Harris as Amanda, Calista Flockhart as Laura, Zeljko Ivanek as Tom, and Kevin Kilner as Tom (the first production, incidentally, to use those names in the credits rather than The Mother, The Daughter, The Son, and The Gentleman Caller).

A 2005 revival starred Jessica Lange as Amanda, Sarah Paulson as Laura, Christian Slater as Tom, and Josh Lucas as Jim. Eight years later, it was Cherry Jones' turn at Amanda, in a revival that earned seven 2014 Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. Her co-stars were Zachary Quinto as Tom, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Laura, and Brian J. Smith as Jim.

The most recent revival, starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, opened at the Belasco Theatre March 9, 2017, playing a limited engagement through May 21, 2017 that garnered Field a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Play.



