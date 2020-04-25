Look Back at Patina Miller, Rachel Bay Jones, and More in Pippin on Broadway

Diane Paulus’ revival of Pippin opened at the Music Box Theatre April 25, 2013. The production, which returned to Broadway four decades after the original production opened, played 37 previews and 709 performances before closing January 4, 2015. The revival earned 10 Tony Award nominations, winning four including Best Revival of a Musical.
With music and lyrics by Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin tells the story of the young son of the medieval French ruler Charlemange who is encouraged by a flashy troupe of strolling players to try his hand at war, love, and other joys before settling down.
Revisit Pippin with Patina Miller, Rachel Bay Jones, and More in Pippin
Pippin starred Patina Miller as the Leading Player, Matthew James Thomas as Pippin, Terrence Mann as Charles, Charlotte d’Amboise as Fastrada, Rachel Bay Jones as Catherine, Andrea Martin as Berthe, Andrew Cekala and Ashton Woerz, as Theo, and Erik Altemus as Lewis. Rounding out the cast was Gregory Aresenal, Lolita Costet, Colin Cunliffe, Andrew Fitch, Orion Griffiths, Viktoria Grimmy, Olga Karmansky, Bethany Moore, Stephanie Pope, Philip Rosenberg, Yannick Thomas, Molly Tynes, and Anthony Wayne.
The revival featured circus creation by Gypsy Snider, choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Chet Walker, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Dominique Lemieux, lighting design Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jonathan and Garth Helm, illusions by Paul Kieve, fire effects as Chic Silber, and flying effects by ZFX, Inc.