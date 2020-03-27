Look Back at Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti, and More in Gypsy on Broadway

The Tony-nominated revival opened at the St. James Theatre March 27, 2008.

Following its concert presentation at City Center Encores! in 2007, Gypsy returned to Broadway, opening at the St. James Theatre March 27, 2008. The revival, directed by librettist Arthur Laurents, played 27 previews and 332 performances before closing on January 11, 2008. The production garnered seven Tony Awards, winning three: Best Actress in a Musical for Patti LuPone, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Laura Benanti, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Boyd Gaines.

Based on Gypsy Rose Lee’s memoirs, Gypsy tells the story of indomitable stage mother Rose as she chases vicarious success and stardom by pushing her daughters through the vaudeville circuit. When Baby June flees the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star.

In addition to LuPone, Benanti, and Gaines, the revival starred Leigh Ann Larkin as Dainty June, Tony Yazbeck as Tulsa, Marilyn Caskey as Electra, Alison Fraser as Tessie Tura, Lenora Nemetz as Miss Cratchitt/Mazeppa, Bill Bateman as Mr. Goldstone/Georgie/Bougeron-Cochon, Jim Bracchitta as Uncle Jocko/Pastey, Bill Raymond as Cigar/Pop, Brian Reddy as Phil/Weber, Emma Rowley as Baby Louise, Mindy Dougherty as Geraldine, Matty Price as East St. Louis, and Geo Seery as Little Rock. Rounding out the ensemble were Katie Micha, Beckley Andrews, Nancy Renée Braun, Kyrian Friedenberg, Sarah Marie Hicks, Steve Konopelski, Matthew Lobenhofer, Nicole Mangi, andy Richardson, Jessica Rush, Alicia Sable, John Scacchetti, Rider Quentin Stanton, and Pearce Wegener.

Gypsy featured original direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins, reproduction choreography by Bonnie Walker, scenic design by James Youmans, costume design by Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.