Look Back at Photos of Highlights of Tennessee Williams’ Work on Broadway

Famed playwright Tennessee Williams was born March 26, 1911. Williams made his Broadway debut in 1945 with The Glass Menagerie, igniting a four-decade career that included seminal works such as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and more. The writer died February 25, 1983, but his work continues to be a fixture on the Main Stem.
Throughout his career, Williams won a Drama Desk Award, four New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, a Tony Award, and two Pulitzer Prizes.
Williams was last on Broadway with a Trip Cullman-helmed production of The Rose Tattoo, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei.
