Look Back at Photos of Highlights of Tennessee Williams’ Work on Broadway

Photo Features   Look Back at Photos of Highlights of Tennessee Williams' Work on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 26, 2021
 
The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, known for The Glass Menagarie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and more, was born March 26, 1911.
Cherry Jones and Celia Keenan-Bolger in <i>The Glass Menagerie </i>
Cherry Jones and Celia Keenan-Bolger in The Glass Menagerie Michael J. Lutch

Famed playwright Tennessee Williams was born March 26, 1911. Williams made his Broadway debut in 1945 with The Glass Menagerie, igniting a four-decade career that included seminal works such as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and more. The writer died February 25, 1983, but his work continues to be a fixture on the Main Stem.

Throughout his career, Williams won a Drama Desk Award, four New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, a Tony Award, and two Pulitzer Prizes.

Williams was last on Broadway with a Trip Cullman-helmed production of The Rose Tattoo, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei.

Anthony Ross, Laurette Taylor, Eddie Dowling and Julie Haydon in The Glass Menagerie.
Anthony Ross, Laurette Taylor, Eddie Dowling and Julie Haydon in The Glass Menagerie (1945) The New York Public Library
You Touched Me Playbill - Sept 1945
You Touched Me Playbill - Sept 1945
Marlon Brando, Kim Hunter, and Jessica Tandy in A Streetcar Named Desire.
Marlon Brando, Kim Hunter, and Jessica Tandy in A Streetcar Named Desire (1947)
Maureen Stapleton and Don Murray in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Maureen Stapleton and Don Murray in The Rose Tattoo (1951) George Karger
Barbara Bel Geddes, Mildred Dunnock, Madeleine Sherwood, Pat Hingle and Ben Gazzara
Barbara Bel Geddes, Mildred Dunnock, Madeleine Sherwood, Pat Hingle and Ben Gazzara in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1955) The New York Public Library
Geraldine Page and Paul Newman
Paul Newman in Sweet Bird of Youth (1959) Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Geraldine Page and Paul Newman
Paul Newman and Geraldine Page in Sweet Bird of Youth (1959) Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>The Night of the Iguana</i>
Cast of The Night of the Iguana (1961) Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Milk_Train_Doesn't_Stop_Here_Anymore_Broadway_Production_Photo_1964_01_HR.jpg
Tab Hunter and Tallulah Bankhead in The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here (1964) Arnold Weissberger
Camino_Real_Lincoln_Center_1970_Production_Photo_Jessica_Tandy_Al_Pacino_01_HR.jpg
Jessica Tandy and Al Pacino in Camino Real (1970) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
