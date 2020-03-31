Look Back at Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Mar 31, 2020
 
Rajiv Joseph's play opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 31, 2011.

Robin Williams made his Broadway acting debut in the title role of Rajiv Joseph's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, a Pulitzer Prize finalist set in war-torn Iraq that opened March 31, 2011, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In addition to Williams as the title character, Bengal Tiger featured Glenn Davis as Tom, an American Marine who plunders local riches; Brad Fleischer as Kev, a Marine broken by war; Hrach Titizian as the ghost of Uday Hussein and others; Sheila Vand in multiple roles; Necar Zadegan in multiple roles; and Arian Moayed as Musa, an Iraqi gardener (and witness to atrocities) now serving as a translator for American forces. Moíses Kaufman directed.

Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway

Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Arian Moayed and Robin Williams
Arian Moayed and Robin Williams Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams
Robin Williams Carol Rosegg
Arian Moayed and Sheila Vand
Arian Moayed and Sheila Vand Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams, Brad Fleischer and Glenn Davis
Robin Williams, Brad Fletcher, and Glenn Davis Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams, Brad Fleischer and Glenn Davis
Robin Williams, Brad Fletcher, and Glenn Davis Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams
Robin Williams Carol Rosegg
Brad Fleischer and Arian Moayed
Brad Fleischer and Arian Moayed Carol Rosegg
Share

The show ran for 108 performances, closing July 3. It earned three Tony Award nominations: Best Featured Actor in a Play for Arian Moayed, Best Lighting Design of a Play for David Lander, and Best Sound Design of a Play for Acme Sound Partners and Cricket S. Myers

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.