Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage for His Birthday

Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage for His Birthday
By Playbill Staff
May 05, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner was born May 5, 1944.
Chita Rivera and Roger Rees
Chita Rivera and Roger Rees Thom Kaine

Roger Rees, the Welsh actor who won a Tony for his role as the title character in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and was Tony nominated for his work in Indiscretions and as co-director of Peter and the Starcatcher, was born May 5, 1944. He was last seen on Broadway in John Kander and Fred Ebb’s musical The Visit, before passing away July 10, 2015.

Rees made his Broadway debut in 1974's London Assurance, going on to appear on the Great White Way in revivals and new works alike, from Uncle Vanya to stepping in as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family. Look at some of his career highlights below!

Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage

Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage

The Tony Award-winner was born May 5, 1944.

16 PHOTOS
Roger Rees and David Threlfall
Roger Rees and David Threlfall in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
Roger Rees, Kathleen Turner, and Eileen Atkins
Roger Rees, Kathleen Turner, and Eileen Atkins in Indiscretions
Roger Rees and Cynthia Nixon
Roger Rees and Cynthia Nixon in Indiscretions
Jude Law, Cynthia Nixon, Eileen Atkins and Roger Rees in Broadway's <i>Indiscretions</i>, 1995
Jude Law, Cynthia Nixon, Eileen Atkins, and Roger Rees in Indiscretions Joan Marcus
Roger Rees
Roger Rees in Indiscretions
David Threlfall and Roger Rees
David Threlfall and Roger Rees in The Rehearsal
Roger Rees and David Threlfall
Roger Rees and David Threlfall in The Rehearsal Joan Marcus
Uneasy: (Clockwise from upper left) Paul Fitzgerald, Haviland Morris, Dana Ivey and Roger Rees star in Smith's Chair.
(Top Row) Paul Fitzgerald and Haviland Morris, (Bottom Row) Roger Rees and Dana Ivey in The Uneasy Chair Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
Roger Rees and Laura Linney
Roger Rees and Laura Linney in Uncle Vanya
Roger Rees
Roger Rees in Uncle Vanya
