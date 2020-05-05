Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage for His Birthday

The Tony Award winner was born May 5, 1944.

Roger Rees, the Welsh actor who won a Tony for his role as the title character in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and was Tony nominated for his work in Indiscretions and as co-director of Peter and the Starcatcher, was born May 5, 1944. He was last seen on Broadway in John Kander and Fred Ebb’s musical The Visit, before passing away July 10, 2015. Rees made his Broadway debut in 1974's London Assurance, going on to appear on the Great White Way in revivals and new works alike, from Uncle Vanya to stepping in as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family. Look at some of his career highlights below! Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage Look Back at Roger Rees on the Stage 16 PHOTOS