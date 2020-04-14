Look Back at Seth Numrich, Matt Doyle, and More in War Horse on Broadway

The stage adaptation of War Horse opened on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater April 14, 2011. The drama, adapted from Michael Morpurgo's novel by Nick Stafford, played 33 previews and 718 performances before closing January 6, 2013. The production earned five Tony Award nominations, winning all five including Best Play. Told through the eyes of the war horse, the drama recounts the adventures of a horse as he moves from life on a farm into the battles of World War I, telling the story of a friendship put through the toughest test. War Horse starred Seth Numrich, Matt Doyle, Stephen James Anthony, Zach Appelman, Alyssa Bresnahan, Richard Crawford, Sanjit De Silva, Austin Durant, Joby Earle, Joel Reuben Ganz, Ariel Heller, Peter Hermann, Alex Hoeffler, Brian Lee Huynh, Jeslyn Kelly, Ian Lassiter, Tom Lee, Jonathan Christopher MacMillan, Jonathan David Martin, Boris McGiver, Prentice Onayemi, Bhavesh Patel, David Pegram, Kate Pfaffl, Stephen Plunkett, Leenya Rideout, Liam Robinson, Jude Sandy, Hannah Sloat, T. Ryder Smith, Zach Villa, Elliot Villar, Cat Walleck, Enrico D. Wey, and Madeleine Rose yen. The production featured direction by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, music by Adrian Sutton, songmaking by John Tams, set and costumes design and drawings by Rae Smith, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Christopher Shutt, animation and projection design by 59 productions, puppet direction, design and fabrication by Adrian Kohler and Basil Jones for Handspring Puppet Company, and movement direction and horse sequences by Toby Sedgwick. The production was produced by the National Theatre and Lincoln Center Theater in association with Bob Boyett.