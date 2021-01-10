Look Back at Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, Sherie Rene Scott, and More in The Little Mermaid on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Jan 10, 2021
 
The musical celebrates its anniversary January 10.
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Tyler Maynard and Sherie Rene Scott in Disney's <i> The Little Mermaid</i>.
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Tyler Maynard, and Sherie Rene Scott in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Joan Marcus

The original Broadway production of Disney's The Little Mermaid opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on January 10, 2008. The musical played 50 previews and 685 performances before closing August 30, 2009, earning two Tony nominations for Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Original Score.

The Little Mermaid featured songs penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for the Disney film ("Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," among others) as well as ten new tunes by Menken and Glenn Slater. Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife, Grey Gardens) wrote the book.

Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway

Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Tituss Burgess starred as Sebastian in the Broadway production of <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Tituss Burgess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Tyler Maynard and Sherie Rene Scott in Disney's <i> The Little Mermaid</i>.
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Tyler Maynard, and Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
http://images.playbill.com/photo/0/0/001649F00C534FEDBD60FA771231CA55.jpg
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Per Breiehagen
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess and ladies
Sierra Boggess and cast of the The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid.
Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid. Per Breiehagen
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid.
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess and cast of The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Cast
Cast of The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
The show starred Sierra Boggess as Ariel, Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula, Sean Palmer as Prince Eric, Norm Lewis as King Triton, Tituss Burgess as Sebastian, Eddie Korbich as Scuttle, Jonathan Freeman as Grimsby, Derrick Baskin as Jetsam, Tyler Maynard as Flotsam, and Trevor Braun, Brian D'Addario, Cody Hanford, J.J. Singleton as Flounder with ensemble members Adrian Bailey, Cathryn Basile, Heidi Blickenstaff, Robert Creighton, Cicily Daniels, John Treacy Egan, Tim Federle, Merwin Foard, Ben Hartley, Michelle Lookadoo, Alan Mingo, Jr., Zakiya Young Mizen, Arbender J. Robinson, Bahiyah Sayyed Gaines, Bret Shuford, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Kay Trinidad, and Daniel J. Watts. Rounding out the company were James Brown III, Meredith Inglesby, Joanne Manning, Betsy Morgan, Jason Snow, Price Waldman as swings.

Direected by Francesca Zambello with choregoraphy by Stephen Mear, The Little Mermaid featured scenic design George Tsypin, costume design by Tatiana Noginova, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by John H. Shivers, and project and video design by Sven Ortel with stage management by Clifford Schwartz, Theresa Bailey, Kenneth J. McGee, Matthew Aaron Stern, and Sarah A. Tschirpke. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheLittleMermaid.

