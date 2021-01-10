Look Back at Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, Sherie Rene Scott, and More in The Little Mermaid on Broadway

The musical celebrates its anniversary January 10.

The original Broadway production of Disney's The Little Mermaid opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on January 10, 2008. The musical played 50 previews and 685 performances before closing August 30, 2009, earning two Tony nominations for Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Original Score.

The Little Mermaid featured songs penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for the Disney film ("Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," among others) as well as ten new tunes by Menken and Glenn Slater. Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife, Grey Gardens) wrote the book.

Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway 10 PHOTOS

The show starred Sierra Boggess as Ariel, Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula, Sean Palmer as Prince Eric, Norm Lewis as King Triton, Tituss Burgess as Sebastian, Eddie Korbich as Scuttle, Jonathan Freeman as Grimsby, Derrick Baskin as Jetsam, Tyler Maynard as Flotsam, and Trevor Braun, Brian D'Addario, Cody Hanford, J.J. Singleton as Flounder with ensemble members Adrian Bailey, Cathryn Basile, Heidi Blickenstaff, Robert Creighton, Cicily Daniels, John Treacy Egan, Tim Federle, Merwin Foard, Ben Hartley, Michelle Lookadoo, Alan Mingo, Jr., Zakiya Young Mizen, Arbender J. Robinson, Bahiyah Sayyed Gaines, Bret Shuford, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Kay Trinidad, and Daniel J. Watts. Rounding out the company were James Brown III, Meredith Inglesby, Joanne Manning, Betsy Morgan, Jason Snow, Price Waldman as swings.

Direected by Francesca Zambello with choregoraphy by Stephen Mear, The Little Mermaid featured scenic design George Tsypin, costume design by Tatiana Noginova, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by John H. Shivers, and project and video design by Sven Ortel with stage management by Clifford Schwartz, Theresa Bailey, Kenneth J. McGee, Matthew Aaron Stern, and Sarah A. Tschirpke. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheLittleMermaid.