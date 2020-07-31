Look Back at Steamy Photos From Broadway Bares: Take Off

Photo Features   Look Back at Steamy Photos From Broadway Bares: Take Off
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 31, 2020
 
Ahead of the virtual edition on August 1, revisit the previous edition of the annual Broadway striptease.

As previously announced, Broadway Bares is set to go virtual August 1. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will be available beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Although the in-person 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, was postponed until 2021, the annual evening will live on digitally through streamed stripteases featuring New York City dancers. Viewers can expect new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests to be announced. Ahead of the event, Playbill is looking back at the 29th edition of the Broadway strip show.

Held June 16, 2019, Broadway Bares: Take Off offered a titillating, travel-inspired striptease from a risqué red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull, and from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall. The event raised a record breaking record-breaking $2,006,192.

See Steamy Photos From Broadway Bares: Take Off

Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Opening Number" Daniel Roerts
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Opening Number" Daniel Roberts
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Opening Number" Daniel Roberts
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Day of the Dead" Evan Zimmerman
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Day of the Dead" Evan Zimmerman
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Ground Crew" Billy Bustamante
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Ground Crew" Billy Bustamante
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
Ground Crew Evan Zimmerman
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Taming the Bull" Billy Bustamante
Broadway_Bares_Take_Off_2019_HR
"Taming the Bull" Billy Bustamante
