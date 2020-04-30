The stage adaptation of 9 to 5 opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre April 30, 2009. The production, featuring tha score by Dolly Parton, played 24 previews and 148 performances before closing September 6, 2009, earning four Tony Award nominations including Best Original Score.
Based on the hit 1980’s film with book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 tells the story of three women—an overworked office manager, a jilted wife, and an objectified secretary—who conspire to depose their smarmy boss and begin making woman-friendly changes in the workplace.
Look Back at Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 on Broadway
The production featured Allison Janney as Violet Newstead, Stephanie J. Block as Judy Bernly, Megan Hilty as Doralee Rhodes, Marc Kudisch as Franklin Hart Jr., Andy Karl as Joe, and Kathy Fitzgerald as Roz. Rounding out the cast were Ioana Alfonso, Timothy George Anderson, Justin Bohon, Paul Castree, Daniel Cooney, Jeremy Davis, Autumn Guzzardi, Ann Harada, Neil Haskell, Lisa Howard, Van Hughes, Michael X. Martin, Michael Mindlin, Karen Murphy, Jessica Lea Patty, Charlie Pollock, Tory Ross, Wayne Schroder, Maia Nkenge Wilson, and Brandi Wooten.
Directed by Joe Mantello with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, 9 to 5 featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Jules Fisher, imaging by Peter Nigrini and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by John Shivers, with stage management by C. Randall White, Timothy R. Semon, Chris Zaccardi, and Kathryn L. McKee.