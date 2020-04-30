Look Back at Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 30, 2020
 
The musical, featuring a score by Dolly Parton, opened at the Marquis Theatre April 30, 2009.
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Megan Hilty and Marc Kudisch in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus

The stage adaptation of 9 to 5 opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre April 30, 2009. The production, featuring tha score by Dolly Parton, played 24 previews and 148 performances before closing September 6, 2009, earning four Tony Award nominations including Best Original Score.

Based on the hit 1980’s film with book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 tells the story of three women—an overworked office manager, a jilted wife, and an objectified secretary—who conspire to depose their smarmy boss and begin making woman-friendly changes in the workplace.

Look Back at Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 on Broadway

Look Back at Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Megan Hilty, Allison Janney, and Stephanie J. Block in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Marc Kudisch and Kathy Fitzgerald in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Megan Hilty, Allison Janney, and Stephanie J. Block in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Marc Kudisch and Megan Hilty
Marc Kudisch and Megan Hilty Joan Marcus
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Cast of 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Stephanie J. Block, Allison Janney, and Megan Hilty in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Allison Janney in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Stephanie J. Block in <i>9 to 5</i>
Stephanie J. Block in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Stephanie J. Block and Marc Kudisch
Stephanie J. Block and Marc Kudisch Joan Marcus
in <i>9 to 5</i>
Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, and Kathy Fitzgerald in 9 to 5 Joan Marcus
Share

The production featured Allison Janney as Violet Newstead, Stephanie J. Block as Judy Bernly, Megan Hilty as Doralee Rhodes, Marc Kudisch as Franklin Hart Jr., Andy Karl as Joe, and Kathy Fitzgerald as Roz. Rounding out the cast were Ioana Alfonso, Timothy George Anderson, Justin Bohon, Paul Castree, Daniel Cooney, Jeremy Davis, Autumn Guzzardi, Ann Harada, Neil Haskell, Lisa Howard, Van Hughes, Michael X. Martin, Michael Mindlin, Karen Murphy, Jessica Lea Patty, Charlie Pollock, Tory Ross, Wayne Schroder, Maia Nkenge Wilson, and Brandi Wooten.

Directed by Joe Mantello with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, 9 to 5 featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Jules Fisher, imaging by Peter Nigrini and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by John Shivers, with stage management by C. Randall White, Timothy R. Semon, Chris Zaccardi, and Kathryn L. McKee.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.