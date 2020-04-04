Look Back at Stephen Sondheim’s Follies on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at Stephen Sondheim’s Follies on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Apr 04, 2020
 
The show originally opened on Broadway April 4, 1971, at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Yvonne DeCarlo (L), Alexis Smith (C) & Michael Bartlett _HR.jpg
Yvonne DeCarlo, Alexis Smith, and Michael Bartlett Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Follies first opened at the Winter Garden on April 4, 1971, directed by Harold Prince and Michael Bennett, with choreography by Bennett. Follies earned seven 1972 Tony Awards and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical.

The show, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, ran for over 500 performances with a cast that included Dorothy Collins, John McMartin, Alexis Smith, Gene Nelson, Yvonne De Carlo, Fifi D'Orsay, and Graciela Daniele. It has been revived on Broadway twice: first in 2001 with a production that opened 30 years and one day after the original starring Judith Ivey, Blythe Danner, Gregory Harrison, and Treat Williams, and then in 2011, starring Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, Ron Raines, and Danny Burstein.

Read the 1971 Playbill in the Vault.

Look Back at Stephen Sondheim's Follies on Broadway

Look Back at Stephen Sondheim's Follies on Broadway

18 PHOTOS
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_ Dorothy Collins & John McMartin_HR.jpg
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Dorothy Collins & John McMartin _HR.jpg
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_ Dorothy Collins, Marti Rolph & John McMartin _HR.jpg
Dorothy Collins, Marti Rolph, and John McMartin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Dorothy Collins and John McMartin_HR.jpg
John McMartin and Dorothy Collins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Dorothy Collins & John McMartin _HR.jpg
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Dorothy Collins & John McMartin_HR.jpg
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Ethel Shutta_HR.jpg
Ethel Shutta Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Michael Bartlett_HR.jpg
Michael Bartlett Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_Gene Nelson_HR.jpg
Gene Nelson and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.9c43d1a8-13ee-9b7b-e040-e00a18063545.001.w_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.