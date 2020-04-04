first opened at the Winter Garden on April 4, 1971, directed by Follies Harold Prince and Michael Bennett, with choreography by Bennett. Follies earned seven 1972 Tony Awards and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical.
The show, with music and lyrics by
Stephen Sondheim, ran for over 500 performances with a cast that included Dorothy Collins, John McMartin, Alexis Smith, Gene Nelson, Yvonne De Carlo, Fifi D'Orsay, and Graciela Daniele. It has been revived on Broadway twice: first in 2001 with a production that opened 30 years and one day after the original starring Judith Ivey, Blythe Danner, Gregory Harrison, and Treat Williams, and then in 2011, starring Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, Ron Raines, and Danny Burstein.
Read the 1971 Playbill in the Vault.
Look Back at Stephen Sondheim's
Follies on Broadway
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dorothy Collins, Marti Rolph, and John McMartin
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
John McMartin and Dorothy Collins
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dorothy Collins and John McMartin
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Shutta
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Michael Bartlett
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gene Nelson and cast
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast
Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts