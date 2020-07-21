Look Back at the All-Black 1976 Revival of Guys and Dolls On Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at the All-Black 1976 Revival of Guys and Dolls On Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 21, 2020
 
The production, featuring Motown musical arrangements, opened at the Broadway Theatre July 21, 1976.
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Ken Page, Christophe Pierre & Sterling McQueen_HR.jpg
Ken Page, Christophe Pierre, and Sterling McQueen Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The all-Black revival of Guys and Dolls opened at the Broadway Theatre July 21, 1976. The production, featuring Motown musical by arrangements Danny Holgate and Horace Ott and choral arrangements by Howard Roberts, played 12 previews and 239 performances before closing February 13, 1977, earning three Tony Award nominations including Most Innovative Production of a Revival.

Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, Guys and Dolls tells the tale of a fly-by-night gambler who attempts to woo a Salvation Army missioner for a $1,000 bet. Meanwhile, a beleaguered showgirl tries to hook her fiancé of 14 years, the founder of "the oldest, established, permanent, floating crap game in New York." The musical features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Look Back at the All-Black 1976 Revival of Guys and Dolls On Broadway

Look Back at the All-Black 1976 Revival of Guys and Dolls On Broadway

The production opened July 21, 1976, at the Broadway Theatre.

21 PHOTOS
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_ Robert Guillaume, Ken Page cast_HR.jpg
Robert Guillaume, Ken Page, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Cast _HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_ Ernestine Jackson_HR.jpg
Ernestine Jackson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Christophe Pierre & Ken Page_HR.jpg
Christophe Pierre and Ken Page Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Ernestine Jackson & Emett %22Babe%22 Wallace_HR.jpg
Ernestine Jackson and Emett "Babe" Wallace Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Ernestine Jackson and James Randolph_HR.jpg
Ernestine Jackson and James Randolph Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_James Randolph_HR.jpg
James Randolph Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Norma Donaldson & Ernestine Jackson_HR.jpg
Norma Donaldson and Ernestine Jackson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Ernestine Jackson & James Randolph_HR.jpg
James Randolph and Ernestine Jackson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

The revival starred Robert Guillaume as Nathan Detroit, Norma Donaldson as Miss Adelaide, Ernestine Jackson as Sarah Brown, James Randolph as Sky Masterson, Edye Byrde as General Matilda B. Cartwright, Clark Morgan as Lt. Brannigan, Ken Page as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Christophe Pierre as Benny Southstreet, and Emett “Babe” Wallace as Arvide Abernathy. Rounding out the cast were Derrick Bell, Toney Brealond, Jymie Charles, Bardell Conner, Prudence Darby, Irene Datcher, Alvin Davis, Jacquelyn DuBois, Anna Maria Fowlkes, Helen Gelzer, Nathan Jennings, Jr., Julia Lema, Bill Mackey, Sterling McQueen, Marion Moore, John Russell, Jacqueline Smith-Lee, Andy Torres, Freda T. Vanterpool, Walter White, and Eddie Wright, Jr.

Guys and Dolls featured scenic design by Tom H. John, costume design by Bernard Johnson, lighting design by Thomas Skelton, and sound design by Sander Hacker with stage management by R. Derek Swire, Clinton Jackson, and Bonnie Sue Schloss. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/GuysandDolls.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.