Photos   Look Back at the 1994 Broadway Revival of Grease
By Nathan Skethway
May 11, 2020
 
The revival, directed by Jeff Calhoun, opened May 11, 1994, at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease.
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease. Stan Schnier / Carmen Schiavone

May 11, 2019, marks the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease, which opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre under the direction of Jeff Calhoun. The production starred Ricky Paull Goldin (Danny), Rosie O'Donnell (Rizzo, later played by Brooke Shields), Susan Wood (Sandy), Hunter Foster (Roger), Sam Harris (Doody), Megan Mullally (Marty), Heather Stokes (Jan), and Billy Porter (Teen Angel).

The production was nominated for three Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actress, and Best Choreography. After 1,505 performances, Grease closed on January 25, 1998.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Grease opened at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre on May 11, 1994.

Jon Secada
Jon Secada Joan Marcus
Jon Secada
Jon Secada Joan Marcus
A Scene from <i>Grease</i>
A Scene from Grease Carol Rosegg
A Scene from <i>Grease</i>
A Scene from Grease Stan Schnier and Carmen Schiavone
A Scene from <i>Grease</i>
A Scene from Grease Stan Schnier and Carmen Schiavone
Jon Secada
Jon Secada Joan Marcus
Sam Harris
Sam Harris Carol Rosegg
Sam Harris
Sam Harris Carol Rosegg
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Carol Rosegg
Lucy Lawless
Lucy Lawless Carol Rosegg
