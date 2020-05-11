Look Back at the 1994 Broadway Revival of Grease

The revival, directed by Jeff Calhoun, opened May 11, 1994, at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

May 11, 2019, marks the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease, which opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre under the direction of Jeff Calhoun. The production starred Ricky Paull Goldin (Danny), Rosie O'Donnell (Rizzo, later played by Brooke Shields), Susan Wood (Sandy), Hunter Foster (Roger), Sam Harris (Doody), Megan Mullally (Marty), Heather Stokes (Jan), and Billy Porter (Teen Angel).

The production was nominated for three Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actress, and Best Choreography. After 1,505 performances, Grease closed on January 25, 1998.

Flip through photos from the production below:

