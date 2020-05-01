Look Back at the 2003 Revival of Gypsy Starring Bernadette Peters

By Marc J. Franklin
May 01, 2020
 
The production, directed by Sam Mendes, opened at the Shubert Theatre May 1, 2003.
Bernadette Peters in Gypsy

The Sam Mendes-helmed revival of Gypsy opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre May 1, 2003. The musical, starring Bernadette Peters as Rose, played 33 previews and 451 performances before closing May 30, 2004, earning four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical.

Based on Gypsy Rose Lee’s memoirs, Gypsy tells the story of indomitable stage mother Rose as she chases vicarious success and stardom by pushing her daughters through the vaudeville circuit. When Baby June flees the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star. The musical features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents.

9 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters in <i>Gypsy</i>
Bernadette Peters in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Bernadette Peters in <i>Gypsy</i>
Bernadette Peters in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Tammy Blanchard and Kate Reinders in <i>Gypsy</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Kate Reinders in Gypsy Joan Marcus
John Dossett in <i>Gypsy</i>
John Dossett in Gypsy Joan Marcus
John Dossett, Bernadette Peters, and Tammy Blanchard in <i>Gypsy</i>
John Dossett, Bernadette Peters, and Tammy Blanchard in Gypsy Joan Marcus
in <i>Gypsy</i>
Heather Lee and Tammy Blanchard in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Tammy Blanchard in <i>Gypsy</i>
Tammy Blanchard in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Tammy Blanchard in <i>Gypsy</i>
Tammy Blanchard in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Bernadette Peters in <i>Gypsy</i>
Bernadette Peters in Gypsy Joan Marcus
In addition to Peters, the revival starred Tammy Blanchard as Louise, John Dossett as Herbie, Brooks Ashmankskas as Pastey/Mr. Goldstone, Kate Buddeke as Mazeppa, David Burtka as Tulsa, Julie Halston Electra/Miss Cratchitt, Heather Lee as Tessie Tura, Michael McCormick as Uncle Jocko/Cigar, William Parry as Pop/Kringelein, Kate Reinders as June, Heather Tepe as Baby June, and Addison Timlin as Baby Louise. Rounding out the ensemble were Matt Bauer, Benjamin Brooks Cohen, MacIntryre Dixon, Joey Dudding, Brandon Espinoza, Tim Federle, Eamon Foley, Jenna Gavigan, Sarah Jayne Jensen, Molly Grant Kallins, Dontee Kiehn, Ginifer King, Gina Lamparella, Julie Martell, Stephen Scott Scarpulla, Chandra Lee Schwartz, Cathy Trien, and Jordan Viscomi with Maureen Moore serving as standby for Rose and Graham Bowen, Wally Dunn, and Pamela Remler as swings.

Gypsy featured original choreography by Jerome Robbins with additional choreography by Jerry Mitchell, scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners, with stage management by Richard Hester, Jim Woolley, and Carrie Meconis.

