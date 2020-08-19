Look Back at the 2007 Revival of Grease, Plus Laura and Max’s 2016 Reunion

The Broadway revival starring Laura Osnes and Max Crumm opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre August 19, 2007.

The 2007 Broadway revival of Grease starring Max Crumm and Laura Osnes — the winners of the reality TV casting competition "Grease: You're the One That I Want" — opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre August 19. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the production played 31 previews and 554 previews before closing January 4, 2009, earning a Tony Award nominaton for Best Revival of a Musical.

Grease tells the story of Danny and Sandy who fall for each other during a carefree summer fling. But when the school year begins, Danny is torn between his feelings for good-girl Sandy and his image with the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies. The musical features music, lyrics, and book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey with additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis, and Scott Simon.

A Look at Laura Osnes, Max Crumm, and More in the 2007 Revival of Grease A Look at Laura Osnes, Max Crumm, and More in the 2007 Revival of Grease 15 PHOTOS

The revival starred Max Crumm as Sandy Dumbrowski, Ryan Patrick Binder as Doody, Susan Blommaert as Miss Lynch, Jeb Brown as Vincve Fontaine, Stephen R. Buntrock as Teen Angel, Daniel Everidge as Roger, Allison Fischer as Patty Simcox, Robyn Hurder as Marty, Lindsay Mendez as Jan, Jenny Powers as Betty Rizzo, José Restrepo as Sonny Latierri, Matthew Saldivar as Kenickie, Jamison Scott as Eugene Florczyk, and Kirsten Wyatt as Frenchy. Rounding out the cast were Josh Franklin, Cody Green, Natalie Hill, Emily Padgett, Keven Quillon, Brian Sears, Christina Sivrich, and Anna Aimee White with Matthew Hydzik and Amber Stone as swings.

Grease featured scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Brian Ronan with stage management by David John O’Brien, Beverly Jenkins, and Stephen R. Gruse. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Grease.

In 2016 we reunited Danny and Sandy for a photoshoot at their favorite post-show hotspot. Back in their old haunt — and styled by Rag & Bone — they relived memories from reality TV days and their Broadway debuts.

