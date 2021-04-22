Look Back at the 2012 Revival of A Streetcar Named Desire Starring Blair Underwood and Nicole Ari Parker

The production, directed by Emily Mann, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 22, 2012.

Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire returned to Broadway in an Emily Mann-helmed revival, which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 22, 2012. The production played 23 previews and 105 performances before closing July 22, 2012, earning a Tony nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama tells the story of what happens when southern belle Blanche DuBois moves to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella, and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski, in a dingy apartment.

The production starred Blair Underwood as Stanley, Nicole Ari Parker as Blanche, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Stella, Wood Harris as Mitch, Amelia Campbell as Eunice, Matthew Saldivar as Steve, Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Matron, Carmen de Lavallade as the Mexican Woman/Neighbor, Aaron Clifton Moten as the Young Collector, Jacinto Taras Riddick as Pablo Gonzalez, and Count Stoval as the Doctor.

A Streetcar Named Desire featured set design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Edward Pierce, and sound design by Mark Bennett with Lloyd Davis, Jr. and Hilary Austin. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.