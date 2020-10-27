Look Back at the 2016 Revival of Falsettos on Broadway

The Lincoln Center Theater revival opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre October 27, 2016.

The Lincoln Center Theater revival of Falsettos opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre October 27, 2016. The production played 30 previews and 84 performances before closing January 8, 2017, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Revival.

With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos tells the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin’s wife Trina, and their extended family from the early ‘80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.

Revisit the 2016 Revival of Falsettos on Broadway Revisit the 2016 Revival of Falsettos on Broadway 36 PHOTOS

The revival starred Christian Borle as Marvin, Andrew Rannells as Whizzer, Stephanie J. Block as Trina, Anthony Rosenthal as Jason, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Charlotte, Betsy Wolfe as Cordelia, and Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel. Rounding out the company were Colin Hanlon, Tally Sessions, Peyton Lusk, Courtney Balan, and Stephanie Umoh as understudies.

Directed by Lapine, the musical featured choreography by Spencer Liff, set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Jennifer Caprio, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier with stage management by Scott Taylor Rollison, Zac Chandler, and Samantha Fremer. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Falsettos.