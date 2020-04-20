Look Back at the 2017 Revival of Hello, Dolly! With Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters

The Tony Award–winning revival opened at the Shubert Theatre April 20, 2017.

The acclaimed revival of Hello, Dolly! opened at the Shubert Theatre April 20, 2017. The production, starring Bette Midler as Dolly Levi, played 34 previews and 550 performances before closing August 25, 2018. The musical earned 10 Tony Award nominations, winning four, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Midler and Gavin Creel.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! tells the story a meddlesome matchmaker who brings together the young clerk of a wealthy Yonkers merchant and his assistant with a widowed milliner and her assistant, while making sure she herself gets to marry the merchant. The musical, based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, first opened at the St. James Theatre in 1964.

Look Back at the 2017 Revival of Hello, Dolly! With Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters Look Back at the 2017 Revival of Hello, Dolly! With Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters 12 PHOTOS

In addition to Midler’s Tony Award-winning performance, the revival starred David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Taylor Trensch as Barnaby Tucker, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina, and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph. Rounding out the ensemble were Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Taeler Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Aaron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Nathan Madden, Michael McCormick, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The revival also featured Donna Murphy and Bernadette Peters assuming the role of Dolly Levi during the course of its run.

Directed by Jerry Zaks with choreography by Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! featured scenic and costume design by Santo Loquasto (who won a Tony Award), lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by William Joseph Barnes, Chris Zaccardi, and Kathryn L. McKee.