Look Back at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway

Look Back at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
May 02, 2021
 
The musical comedy opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre May 2, 2005.
in <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i>
Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre May 2, 2005. The production, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and a score by William Finn, played 21 previews and 1,136 performances before closing January 20, 2008. The musical comedy earned six Tony Award nominations, winning two including Best Book of a Musical for Rachel Sheinkin.

Based on The Farm’s original play C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, Spelling Bee tells the tale of several socially awkward youngsters finding joy, heartache, and a purpose in competing at the regional spelling bee.

17 PHOTOS
Jay Reiss, Lisa Howard, and the cast of <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i>
Jay Reiss, Lisa Howard, and the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
in <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i>
Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
Deborah S. Craig in <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee </i>
Deborah S. Craig in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
in <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee </i>
Sarah Saltzberg in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i>
Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
Celia Keenan-Bolger in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Celia Keenan-Bolger in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
in <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i>
Derrick Baskin in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
Lisa Howard stars as Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Lisa Howard in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
Jose Llana in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Jose Llana in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
Dan Fogler (right) leads the company in a scene from <i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i>
Dan Fogler (right) in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast starred Derrick Baskin as Mitch Mahoney, Deborah S. Craig as Marcy Park, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Leaf Coneybear, Dan Fogler as William Barfee, Lisa Howard as Rona Lisa Peretti, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Olive Ostrovsky, Jose Llana as Chip Tolentino, Jay Reiss as Douglas Panch, and Sarah Saltzberg as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre with understudies Todd Buonopane, Kate Wetherhead, Willis White, and Lisa Yuen as understudies.

Directed by James Lapine alongside resident director Darren Katz, Spelling Bee featured choreography by Dan Knechtges, set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Jennifer Caprio, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, with stage management by Andrea "Spook" Testani, Kelly Hance, and Lisa Yuen. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

The show closed 10 years ago on Broadway on January 20, 2008.

30 PHOTOS
