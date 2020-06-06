Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBTQ Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein

The Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday June 6.

Tony Award-winning actor, playwright, librettist, and LGBTQ activist Harvey Fierstein celebrates his birthday June 6.

Fierstein won both the 1983 Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for his Torch Song Trilogy (the Tony-winning play returned to Broadway in 2018, revised and simply titled Torch Song). He won the 1984 Tony for Best Book of a Musical for his libretto to La Cage aux Folles, and took the 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical for playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. He’s also been nominated as librettist of Newsies and Kinky Boots, and as playwright of Casa Valentina.

Flip through photos of some of his career highlights below:

