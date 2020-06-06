Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBTQ Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Pride   Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBTQ Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein
By Playbill Staff
Jun 06, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday June 6.
Second_Stage_Fall_Gala_2018_16_HR.jpg
Harvey Fierstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award-winning actor, playwright, librettist, and LGBTQ activist Harvey Fierstein celebrates his birthday June 6.

Fierstein won both the 1983 Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for his Torch Song Trilogy (the Tony-winning play returned to Broadway in 2018, revised and simply titled Torch Song). He won the 1984 Tony for Best Book of a Musical for his libretto to La Cage aux Folles, and took the 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical for playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. He’s also been nominated as librettist of Newsies and Kinky Boots, and as playwright of Casa Valentina.

Flip through photos of some of his career highlights below:

Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBT Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein

Look Back at the Career Highlights of LGBT Trailblazer Harvey Fierstein

Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday June 6.

20 PHOTOS
Estelle Getty and Harvey Fierstein in <i>Torch Song Trilogy</i>
Estelle Getty and Harvey Fierstein in Torch Song Trilogy
Joel Crothers and Harvey Fierstein in <i>Torch Song Trilogy</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Torch Song Trilogy
Torch_Song_Trilogy_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_Harvey_Fierstein_Court_Miller_HR.jpg
Harvey Fierstein and Court Miller in Torch Song Trilogy Ken Howard
John Wesley-Shippn and Harvey Fierstein in <i>Safe Sex</i>
John Wesley Shipp and Harvey Fierstein in Safe Sex Peter Cunningham
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Hairspray</i>.
Harvey Fierstein in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Harvey Fierstein in Fiddler on the Roof.
Harvey Fierstein in Fiddler on the Roof Carol Rosegg
Andrea Martin and Harvey Fierstein in <I>Fiddler on the Roof</I>, 2005.
Andrea Martin and Harvey Fierstein in Fiddler on the Roof Joan Marcus
Harvey Fierstein and Andrea Martin in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Harvey Fierstein and Andrea Martin in Fiddler on the Roof Photo by Joan Marcus
Harvey Fierstein in <i>A Catered Affair</i>
Harvey Fierstein in A Catered Affair Photo by Jim Cox
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Pride Stories:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.