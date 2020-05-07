Look Back at The Little Foxes on Broadway Starring Elizabeth Taylor

The revival of Lillian Hellman’s drama opened at the Martin Beck Theatre May 7, 1981.

The Austin Pendleton-helmed revival of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes opened at the Martin Beck Theatre May 7, 1981. The production, starring two-time Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor, played 8 previews and 123 performances before closing September 5, 1981, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Actress in a Play for Taylor’s performance as Regina Giddens and Best Revival (Play or Musical).

A look at the power of money, The Little Foxes tells the story southern belle Regina Giddens and her brothers’ scheme to outwit Regina's husband Horace, who opposes their attempts to profit from a cotton factory in partnership with a Chicago businessman.

In addition to Taylor, The Little Foxes starred Tom Aldredge as Horace Giddens, Dennis Christopher as Leo Hubbard, Maureen Stapleton as Birdie Hubbard, Anthony Zerbe as Benjamin Hubbard, Humbert Allen Astredo as William Marshall, Novella Nelson as Addie, Joe Ponazecki as Oscar Hubbard, Joe Seneca as Cal, and Ann Talman as Alexandra Giddens.

The production featured scenic design by Andrew Jackness, costume design by Florence Klotz, lighting design by Paul Gallo, and sound design by Jack Mann with stage management by Patrick Horrigan and Brian Meister. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheLittleFoxes.