Look Back at The Little Foxes on Broadway Starring Elizabeth Taylor

By Marc J. Franklin
May 07, 2020
 
The revival of Lillian Hellman’s drama opened at the Martin Beck Theatre May 7, 1981.
Humbert Allen Astredo and Elizabeth Taylor
Humbert Allen Astredo and Elizabeth Taylor Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The Austin Pendleton-helmed revival of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes opened at the Martin Beck Theatre May 7, 1981. The production, starring two-time Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor, played 8 previews and 123 performances before closing September 5, 1981, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Actress in a Play for Taylor’s performance as Regina Giddens and Best Revival (Play or Musical).

A look at the power of money, The Little Foxes tells the story southern belle Regina Giddens and her brothers’ scheme to outwit Regina's husband Horace, who opposes their attempts to profit from a cotton factory in partnership with a Chicago businessman.

Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Aldredge, and Anthony Zerbe Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joe Ponazecki, Dennis Christopher, Elizabeth Taylor, and Anthony Zerbe
Joe Ponazecki, Dennis Christopher, Elizabeth Taylor, and Anthony Zerbe Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Elizabeth Taylor Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Elizabeth Taylor and Ann Talman
Elizabeth Taylor and Ann Talman Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Humbert Allen Astredo and Elizabeth Taylor
Humbert Allen Astredo and Elizabeth Taylor Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Elizabeth Taylor Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Maureen Stapleton and Elizabeth Taylor
Humbert Allen Astredo, Elizabeth Taylor, and cast
Joe Ponazecki, Dennis Christopher, and Elizabeth Taylor, and Anthony Zerbe
Joe Ponazecki, Maureen Stapleton, and Tom Aldredge
In addition to Taylor, The Little Foxes starred Tom Aldredge as Horace Giddens, Dennis Christopher as Leo Hubbard, Maureen Stapleton as Birdie Hubbard, Anthony Zerbe as Benjamin Hubbard, Humbert Allen Astredo as William Marshall, Novella Nelson as Addie, Joe Ponazecki as Oscar Hubbard, Joe Seneca as Cal, and Ann Talman as Alexandra Giddens.

The production featured scenic design by Andrew Jackness, costume design by Florence Klotz, lighting design by Paul Gallo, and sound design by Jack Mann with stage management by Patrick Horrigan and Brian Meister. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheLittleFoxes.

