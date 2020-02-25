Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of A Little Night Music

The Stephen Sondheim musical opened at the Shubert Theatre February 25, 1973.

A Little Night Music originally opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on February 25, 1973, with a cast that included Glynis Johns as Desiree, Len Cariou as Fredrik, and Hermione Gingold as Madame Armfeldt.

With a book by Hugh Wheeler and score by Stephen Sondheim, the Hal Prince–directed musical garnered five 1973 Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical. The Sondheim score features one of the composer's best-known tunes, "Send in the Clowns," as well as "Every Day a Little Death," "The Miller's Son," and "A Weekend in the Country."