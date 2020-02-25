Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of A Little Night Music

By Playbill Staff
Feb 25, 2020
 
The Stephen Sondheim musical opened at the Shubert Theatre February 25, 1973.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

A Little Night Music originally opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on February 25, 1973, with a cast that included Glynis Johns as Desiree, Len Cariou as Fredrik, and Hermione Gingold as Madame Armfeldt.

With a book by Hugh Wheeler and score by Stephen Sondheim, the Hal Prince–directed musical garnered five 1973 Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical. The Sondheim score features one of the composer's best-known tunes, "Send in the Clowns," as well as "Every Day a Little Death," "The Miller's Son," and "A Weekend in the Country."

A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Glynis_Johns_Len_Cariou_2_HR.jpg
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Glynis_Johns_Laurence_Guittard_HR.jpg
Glynis Johns and Laurence Guittard Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Glynis_Johns_Len_Cariou_HR.jpg
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Glynis_Johns_Len_Cariou_1_HR.jpg
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Len_Cariou_Patricia_Elliott_HR.jpg
Len Cariou and Patricia Elliott Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Len_Cariou_Victoria_Mallory_3_HR.jpg
Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Laurence_Guittard_HR.jpg
Laurence Guittard Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Laurence_Guittard_Laurence_Guittard_HR.jpg
Laurence Guittard and Patricia Elliott Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Len_Cariou_Victoria_Mallory_2_HR.jpg
Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Little_Night_Music_Broadway_Production_Photos_1973_Mark_Lambert_HR.jpg
Mark Lambert Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
