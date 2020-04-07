Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Rock of Ages

The jukebox musical opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 7, 2009.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 7, 2009. The jukebox musical, directed by Kristin Hanggi with choreography by Kelly Devine, played 22 previews and 2,328 performances before closing January 18, 2015, earning five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

With a book by Chris D’Arienzo, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl who meets a big-city rocker on the Sunset Strip at L.A.’s most famous rock club in 1987.

The original Broadway cast starred Constantine Maroulis as Drew, Amy Spanger as Sherrie, James Carpinello as Stacee Jaxx/Father, Adam Dannheisser as Record Company Man/Dennis, Mitchell Jarvis as Record Company Man/Lonny, Michele Mais as Mother/Justice, Lauren Molina as Regina/Candi, Paul Schoeffler as Hertz,Wesley Taylor as Franz, and Ericka Hunter as the Offstage Voice. Roudning out the ensemble were Angel Reed, Katherine Tokarz, André Ward, Tad Wilson, Savannah Wise, and Jeremy Woodard.

Rock of Ages featured set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Peter Hylenski, and projection design by Zachary Borovay.

In addition to the musical’s Broadway run, it was adapted into a film in 2012 and later returned Off-Broadway in a 10th anniversary production in 2019.

