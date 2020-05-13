Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of The Pajama Game

The musical, directed by George Abbott and Jerome Robbins with choreography by Bob Fosse, opened at the St. James Theatre May 13, 1954.

The original Broadway production of The Pajama Game opened at the St. James Theatre May 13, 1954. The musical, directed by George Abbott and Jerome Robbins with choreography by Bob Fosse, played 1,063 performances before closing November 24, 1959. The production earned three Tony Award nominations, winning all including Best Musical.

Based on the novel 7 ½,The Pajama Game tells the story of a labor furor over a seven-and-a-half-cent pay raise at a pajama plant that complicates the course of true love for Sid Sorokin, the new factory superintendent, and Babe Williams, the feisty firebrand heading the Union Grievance Committee. The musical features music and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler and a book by Abbott and Richard Bissell.

The Pajama Game starred Eddie Foy, Jr. as Hines, Janis Paige as Babe Williams, John Raitt as Sid Sorokin, Marion Colby as Brenda, Ralph Dunn as Hasler, Carol Haney as Gladys, Thelma Pelish as Mae, Stanley Prager as Prez, Reta Shaw as Mabel, Ralph Chambers as Charlie, and William David as Pop. Rounding out the ensemble were Peter Gennarao, Buzz Miller, Jack Waldron, Rudy Adamo, Rae Allen, Carmen Alvarez, Sara Dillon, Bob Dixon, Jack Drummond, Robert Evans, Ralph Farnworth, John Ford, Marilyn Gennaro, Jim Hutchison, Eric Kristen, Lida Loehring, Mara Landi, Shirley MacLaine, Virginia Martin, Dale Moreda, Marsha Reynolds, Mary Roche, Augustin Rodriguez, Mary Stanton, Ben Vargas, Ann Wallace, and Gordon Woodburn.

The production featured scenic and costume design by Lemuel Ayers with stage management by Jean Barrere. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/ThePajamaGame.

The Pajama Game returned to Broadway in 1973, directed by Abbott once again. The musical was last seen on the Great White Way in a Kathleen Marshall-helmed revival in 2006, starring Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick, Jr.