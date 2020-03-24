Look Back at the Original Cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at the Original Cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 24, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Book of Mormon
 
The Tony Award–winning musical, written by the creators of South Park, opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre March 24, 2011.
Andrew Rannells and cast of <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Andrew Rannells and cast of Book of Mormon Joan Marcus

After beginning preview performances February 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre March 24, where it continues its nine year run. The production garnered 14 Tony Award nominations, winning nine, including best musical.

With music, lyrics, and a book by Robert Lopez and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon tells the story of a pair of mismatched Mormon missionaries, one serious and dedicated and the other socially awkward yet well meaning, sent to Uganda to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. When they arrive in Africa, the missionaries find a community grappling with poverty, AIDS, and violence.

Look Back at the Original Cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway

Look Back at the Original Cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
in <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad in Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells and cast of <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Andrew Rannells and cast of Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Nikki M. James in <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Nikki M. James in Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Michael James Scott, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Rema Webb, Lawrence Stallings, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Darlesia Cearcy, and Josh Gad in <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Michael James Scott, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Rema Webb, Lawrence Stallings, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Darlesia Cearcy, and Josh Gad in Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Rory O&#39;Malley and cast of <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Rory O'Malley and cast of Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
in <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Nikki M. James and Josh Gad in Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Andrew Rannells in Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Share

The musical starred Josh Gad as Elder Cunningham, Andrew Rannells as Elder Price, Nikki M. James as Nabulungi, Rory O’Malley as Elder McKinley/Moroni, Michael Potts as Mafala Hatimbi, Lewis Cleale as Price’s Dad/Mission President, Rema Webb as Mrs. Brown, and Brian Tyree Henry as General. Rounding out the ensemble were Scott Barnhardt, Justin Bohon, Darlesia Cearcy, Kevin Duda, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Clark Johnsen, John Eric Parker, Benjamin Schrader, Michael James Scott, Brian Sears, Jason Michael Snow, Lawrence Stallings, Maia Nkenge Wilson, and Tommar Wilson.

Co-directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw with choreography by Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Book of Mormon souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.