Look Back at the Original Production of Carrie

By Playbill Staff
May 12, 2020
 
The infamous musical Carrie, based on the Stephen King novel, opened on Broadway May 12, 1988.
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley

May 12 marks the anniversary of one of Broadway's most infamous musicals: Carrie, based on the psychic horror novel by Stephen King. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the original production, which had one of the most notoriously short runs in Broadway history.

Carrie opened on Broadway at the Virginia Theatre May 12, 1988. The musical, directed by Terry Hands and choreographed by Debbie Allen, played 16 previews and just five performances before closing on May 15. It was one of the most expensive flops in Broadway history. It would later be revived Off-Broadway by MCC Theatre in 2012, in a heavily revised version which spawned a new wave of regional and collegiate productions.

With music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and a book by original screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen, Carrie tells the story of a small-town high school who girl discovers she has telekinetic powers and uses them to get back at her bullying high school classmates and her tyrannical mother.

Linzi Hateley starred as Carrie White, with Betty Buckley playing her mother, Margaret. The main cast was rounded out by Sally Ann Triplett as Sue, Paul Gyngell as Tommy, Charlotte d'Amboise as Chris Hargensen, Gene Anthony Ray as Billy Nolan, and Darlene Love as Miss Gardner. For the complete opening night cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Carrie.

The infamous musical Carrie — based on the Stephen King novel — opened Broadway May 12, 1988.

Linzi Hateley, Darlene Love
Linzi Hateley and Darlene Love
Linzi Hateley, Barbara Cook
Linzi Hateley and Barbara Cook
Linzi Hateley and Ensemble
Linzi Hateley and ensemble
Linzi Hateley, Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Michael Gore, Linzi Hateley, Dean Pitchford, Betty Buckley, Lawrence D. Cohen
Dean Pitchford, Linzi Hateley, Michael Gore, Betty Buckley, and Lawrence D. Cohen
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley Peter Cunningham
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley Peter Cunningham
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley Peter Cunningham
Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley
Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley Peter Cunningham
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
