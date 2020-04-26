Look Back at the Original Production of Company on Broadway

Stephen Sondheim’s seminal musical, starring Dean Jones, Elaine Stritch, Donna McKechnie, and more, opened 50 years ago at the Alvin Theatre April 26, 1970.

Stephen Sondheim’s seminal musical Company opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre April 26, 1970. The production, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, ran for 705 performances before closing January 1, 1972.

In a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of New York bachelor Bobby who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating and divorce from his married friends. The production, directed by Harold Prince, would go on to be nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

The production starred Barbara Barrie as Sarah, Charles Braswell as Larry, Susan Browning as April, George Coe as David, John Cunningham as Peter, Steve Elmore as Paul, Beth Howland as Amy, Dean Jones as Robert, Charles Kimbrough as Harry, Merle Louise as Susan, Donna McKechnie as Kathy, Pamela Myers as Marta, Teri Ralston as Jenny, and Elaine Stritch as Joanne.

The production featured scenic and projection design by Boris Aronson, costume design by D.D. Ryan, lighting design by Robert Ornbo, and sound design by Jack Mann.

